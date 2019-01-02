Cardiff investigating Craig Bellamy for alleged bullying of academy player

Parents of a young English footballer have complained to the Premier League outfit

Craig Bellamy is being investigated by Cardiff for alleged bullying of an academy player while he was coach. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Craig Bellamy is being investigated by Cardiff for alleged bullying of an academy player while he was coach. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

 

Cardiff are investigating a complaint made against their Under-18s coach Craig Bellamy.

The Daily Mail reported that the parents of a young English footballer have complained to the Premier League outfit about Bellamy’s behaviour towards their son, who has since left the club.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock, speaking after Cardiff’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on New Year’s Day, said that the club’s hierarchy were looking into it.

“Ken Choo, the chief exec, is dealing with this,” Warnock said.

“It’s not in my remit. I don’t know anything about it.”

It is understood that chief executive Choo and chairman Mehmet Dalman will examine the details before deciding on a course of action.

Former Wales captain Bellamy, who won 78 caps for his country and counted Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle among his clubs, is a regular pundit on Sky Sports.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.