Carabao Cup round-up: City and United come through to set up semi-final

Leicester see off Everton on penalties to make it through to semi-final with Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United’s opening goal during the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Colchester United at Old Trafford. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images

Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United’s opening goal during the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Colchester United at Old Trafford. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images

 

Marcus Rashford set Manchester United on course for the Carabao Cup semi-finals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finally broke Colchester’s resolve at Old Trafford.

After two trophyless seasons for the red half of Manchester, the Red Devils will reach March’s Wembley finale if they can get past neighbours Manchester City over the two-legged semi-final.

Sky Bet League Two side Colchester made it tougher than the eventual 3-0 scoreline suggested, but Solskjaer’s side kicked on after a frustrating first half as Rashford and Anthony Martial scored either side of Ryan Jackson’s own goal.

John McGreal’s men did their 5,000 travelling fans proud as the U’s made their first visit to Old Trafford, with the lowest ranked team left in the competition stymieing the illustrious hosts – whose boss Solksjaer marks a year in charge on Thursday – through doggedness and discipline in the first half.

But just as Colchester supporters began to dream of adding to the Carabao Cup scalps of Crystal Palace and Tottenham, Rashford scored a fine opener on the break just 15 seconds after Jackson had a shot at the other end.

The Colchester man turned a Mason Greenwood cross into his own goal as salt was quickly rubbed into the wound, with Martial settling the tie from a smart first-time Rashford pass.

A brace by Raheem Sterling ensured holders Manchester City remain on course to win the competition for a third consecutive year after a 3-1 victory over Oxford sent them through to the semi-finals and a meeting with their great rivals.

Matty Taylor cancelled out Joao Cancelo’s first-half opener 21 seconds into the second period, but that was as good as it would get for Karl Robinson’s side against Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Spaniard had shown the hosts plenty of respect with his team selection and despite a few scary moments, saw his players come through unscathed.

Kasper Schmeichel was the hero for Leicester as the Foxes defeated Everton on penalties to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 19 years, where they will meet Aston Villa.

In scenes reminiscent of Everton’s Premier League victory over Chelsea, interim manager Duncan Ferguson hoisted a ball boy above his head in celebration after Leighton Baines drilled in a stunning 90th-minute equaliser to make it 2-2 at the end of normal time.

That completed a second-half comeback, with Tom Davies netting in the 70th minute after James Maddison and Jonny Evans had scored in quick succession in the first half for Leicester.

Jordan Pickford’s stunning save from Maddison in the first action of the shootout had Everton fans dreaming of a perfect comeback but Schmeichel denied Cenk Tosun and, cruelly, Baines to put Leicester on the front foot.

It was left to Jamie Vardy to confidently convert the decisive spot-kick, giving Leicester a 4-2 victory in the shootout and maintaining manager Brendan Rodgers’s remarkable record of not having lost a domestic cup competition since April 2015.

SEMI-FINAL DRAW
Manchester United v Manchester City
Leicester City v Aston Villa

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.