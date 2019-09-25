Carabao Cup round-up: Chelsea hit Grimsby for seven

Three League One teams pulled off shocks in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with Oxford, Burton and Sunderland all knocking out Premier League teams.

Oxford accounted for West Ham, who made made nine changes and paid for it it as they were embarrassed 4-0, with goals from Elliott Moore. Matty Taylor, Tarique Fosu-Henry and Shandon Baptiste in the second half.

Max Power’s ninth-minute long-range strike gave Sunderland a 1-0 victory over top-flight opponents Sheffield United, who made 10 changes.

Last season’s beaten semi-finalists Burton continued their love affair with the competition by winning 2-0 at home to the Premier League’s fifth-placed team Bournemouth, who also made 10 changes.

Oliver Sarkic put them ahead in the 14th-minute and Nathan Broadhead’s late goal secured victory over a team 52 places above them in a match affected by power failures which caused a 28-minute delay.

Chelsea secured their first home win under Frank Lampard with a 7-1 victory against League Two Grimsby.

Goals in the first seven minutes from Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi but a wonder strike from Matt Green ensured it was not plain sailing until Pedro, from the penalty spot just before the break.

Batshuayi, Kurt Zouma, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi all scored in the second half.

Aston Villa won the all-Premier League tie at Brighton, who gave debuts to seven academy players, as they won 3-1 thanks to goals from Jota, Conor Hourihane and Jack Grealish, with Hayden Roberts briefly making it 2-1 just past the hour.

Reading’s Lucas Boye scored an equaliser in the ninth minute of added time to cancel out Cavaco Jordao’s opener but missed a penalty in the shoot-out as Wolves prevailed 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Everton v Watford

Aston Villa v Wolves

Man City v Southampton

Burton v Leicester

Crawley v Colchester

Chelsea v Man Utd

Oxford v Sunderland

Liverpool v Arsenal

Ties to be played week beginning October 28.