Callum Robinson will be playing in the Premier League next season

Preston have announced they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for striker Callum Robinson.

The Championship side did not name the top flight club involved.

Robinson, 24, scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for Preston last season.

A statement on their official website read: “Preston North End can confirm they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for forward Callum Robinson.

“The player has been given permission to leave the team’s Irish training camp in order to discuss personal terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed move.

“There will be no further comment from the club at this time.”