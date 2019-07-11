Callum Robinson will be playing in the Premier League next season
Ireland international scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for Preston last season
Callum Robinson has been given permission to leave Preston. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Preston have announced they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for striker Callum Robinson.
The Championship side did not name the top flight club involved.
Robinson, 24, scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for Preston last season.
A statement on their official website read: “Preston North End can confirm they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for forward Callum Robinson.
“The player has been given permission to leave the team’s Irish training camp in order to discuss personal terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed move.
“There will be no further comment from the club at this time.”