Callum Robinson set for three months out with hamstring tear

Ireland’s Callum Robinson is set for at least three months out after he tore a hamstring during Preston North End’s win over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

The striker – who has netted 10 times for Alex Neil’s side this season – is likely to be back in time for the Euro 2020 qualifiers which start in March but will now miss out on valuable games in which to impress new Ireland manager Mick McCarthy.

Robinson scored in the 4-1 win on Saturday before being removed and will now go for specialist advice and possibly surgery.

He is the second Irish player sidelined at the club this season with Sean Maguire already out until January after another recurrence of his hamstring problem.

“Callum has been our talisman this year which makes this really frustrating. We are gutted. Callum is having the season of his life,” Neil said on Monday.

“We will get an opinion this week as to whether he will need surgery. He is going to be out for a minimum of three months because he has torn a tendon. We are going to get an opinion this week on whether it needs surgery or not. It has been an horrific time for us in terms of injuries.

“Like last season, the injuries are all in the same area of the pitch. Last season it was defenders, now we have five creative attacking players out, four of who would probably start regularly. For us to have to cope with that is tough.”