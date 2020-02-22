Callum Robinson on target as West Brom and Leeds both win

West Brom maintained their four-point lead at the top of the Championship with a 3-0 victory at play-off hopefuls Bristol City.

Irish attacker Callum Robinson headed West Brom into a first-half lead with 32 minutes gone and Hal Robson-Kanu made it 2-0 four minutes later.

West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers was shown a straight red card for retaliation after Jamie Paterson’s challenge, but Robson-Kanu added the visitors’ third 11 minutes from the end to keep them four points clear of second-placed Leeds.

They made it back-to-back wins for the first time since early December as Pablo Hernandez struck the only goal in the 57th minute against Reading at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side opened up a five-point gap between themselves and third-placed Fulham, who drew at Derby on Friday night.

Pablo Hernandez’ goal was enough for Leeds to edge Reading. Photograph: Getty Images

In the lunch-time kick-off, Brentford fought back from 2-0 down to salvage a point in a 2-2 home draw against Blackburn.

Adam Armstrong gave Blackburn an early lead and converted a second-half penalty, but the Bees hit back through Oli Watkins’ 21st league goal of the season and Said Benrahma’s spot kick.

Joe Worrall’s early header clinched Nottingham Forest a 1-0 home win against QPR and kept his side in fifth place, level on points with Brentford and Preston, who beat Hull 2-1 at Deepdale.

Mallik Wilks’ header gave Hull a half-time lead (40), but Preston equalised through Paul Gallagher’s 67th-minute penalty and Alan Browne headed the winner four minutes later.

Cardiff lost ground on the top six after losing 2-0 at Stoke, who led at half-time through Callum Paterson’s own goal before Joe Allen made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute.

Millwall’s play-off hopes were also dealt a blow as they lost 1-0 at Wigan courtesy of Shaun Hutchinson’s own goal just before the hour.

Huddersfield slipped to within two points of the bottom three after a 3-1 defeat at Swansea.

Steve Mounie (78) cancelled out Andre Ayew’s 28th-minute header for Swansea, but late goals inside the last 10 minutes from Jay Fulton and Jordan Garrick sealed the Welsh side maximum points.

Irish international Scott Hogan’s stoppage-time equaliser secured Birmingham a 3-3 home draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday twice hit back through Barry Bannan (20) and Fernando Forestieri’s penalty (34) after falling behind to Jacob Murphy’s own goal (six) and Lukas Jutkiewicz’s effort on the half-hour.

Murphy made amends by firing Wednesday in front midway through the second half, but Hogan struck in the first minute of added time.

Barnsley moved off the foot of the table thanks to Conor Chaplin’s second-half goal in a 1-0 home win against Middlesbrough, leapfrogging Luton who lost 3-1 at Charlton.

Luton’s Harry Cornick cancelled out Lyle Taylor’s opener, but the Charlton striker converted a second-half penalty and George Lapslie added the home side’s third.