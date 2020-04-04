Burnley warn of losses up to €58m if Premier League season isn’t finished

Loss of television moneydue to coronavirus could see clubs miss out on £100m

Updated: about an hour ago

Burnley have warned they could face losses of up to £50 million if the Premier League season isn’t completed. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty

Burnley could lose up to £50million (€58m) in revenue if the Premier League season is not completed due the coronavirus outbreak, with the club adding on Saturday that other top-flight clubs could miss out on double that amount.

The Premier League said on Friday the current campaign had been postponed indefinitely, adding that the “2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so”.

Burnley expect to lose £5m (€5.8m) in match day revenue as their remaining home games will likely be played behind closed doors should the league resume.

In addition, if the season is cancelled altogether, the club will miss out on £45m (€52m) in “broadcasting revenue and other items”, Burnley said in a statement on their website.

“It’s a completely unprecedented situation that we and other Premier League clubs face and which we could not have foreseen in any way only just a few weeks ago,” Burnley chairman Mike Garlick said.

“It’s now not just about Burnley or any other individual club anymore, it’s about the whole football ecosystem from the Premier League downwards and all the other businesses and communities that feed from that ecosystem.”

Burnley said they were releasing the figures to be “transparent with supporters, staff and stakeholders”.

