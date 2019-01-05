Brahim Díaz poised to complete move to Real Madrid from Man City

City have inserted a 40 per cent sell-on clause should he move to ‘any other Manchester club’

Jamie Jackson

Brahim Diaz is set to leave Manchester City to join Real Madrid. Photo: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Brahim Diaz is set to leave Manchester City to join Real Madrid. Photo: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

 

In a clear snub to neighbours Manchester United, rivals City have inserted a 40 per cent sell-on clause in Brahim Díaz’s £15.5m impending transfer to Real Madrid should the 19-year-old winger move on to “any other Manchester club”.

Díaz, who joined City in 2015, is understood to be on the verge of joining Real in a £22m deal if £6.5m of add-ons are triggered. The sell-on clause falls to 15 per cent if Díaz is subsequently sold to any team not based in Manchester.

City are reluctant to lose the 19-year-old but understand why the Spaniard is attracted to Real, together with his view that the competition offered by Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sané and Raheem Sterling means playing regular football at City is difficult.

City are said to be “delighted” with the financial package for a player who is out of contract in the summer. Díaz will follow Jadon Sancho as the second of three bright academy-reared prospects to leave recently.

While Sancho departed for Borussia Dortmund in the summer 2016, the third, Phil Foden, is an established first-team squad member.

Elsewhere, Oliver Burke has joined Celtic from West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season and striker Ross McCormack has joined Motherwell on loan from Aston Villa. – Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.