Bournemouth ‘too demanding’ for dropped Ozil, says Emery

There have been rumours of a rift between Arsenal manager and German midfielder

Sachin Nakrani at the Vitality Stadium

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil on the bench during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil on the bench during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

 

Unai Emery has fuelled suggestions that he maintains a difficult relationship with Mesut Özil after dropping him for Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Bournemouth and afterwards claiming he did so because he did not believe the player could cope with the physically demanding nature of coming up against Eddie Howe’s men.

Özil was named among Arsenal’s substitutes here as Emery instead chose Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play in the attacking creative roles behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Tiredness following the recent international break was not an issue given the 30-year-old retired from playing for Germany prior to the start of the season and it was noticeable how he did not even warm up during the second-half, where up until the 67th minute Arsenal found themselves level at 1-1.

Asked about his decision to drop Özil, who had started each of Arsenal’s previous four Premier League games, Emery said: “We thought how we can do better in the match, a very demanding match with physicality and intensity.”

Emery added that every player in his squad is important but resting Özil after a two-week break and with Arsenal’s next game being Thursday’s Europa League visit to Vorskla Poltava, when the manager is expected to rest a host of first-team players, is odd to say the least. The decision is also somewhat damning of Özil given Bournemouth are hardly the most rugged of opposition and will only reopen the debate about the playmaker’s long-term future under Arsène Wenger’s successor.

Rumours of a rift between the pair first developed after Özil missed Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over West Ham in August. Emery claimed the player was ill but it was reported that his absence was down to a training ground row with the Spaniard.

It will be intriguing to see if Özil is restored to Emery’s starting line-up for Sunday’s visit of Tottenham. Arsenal will go into that game buoyed by this win, one that extends their unbeaten run to 17 games and puts them just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The visitors took the lead through Jefferson Lerma’s astonishing own goal on 30 minutes before being pegged back by Joshua King’s strike in first-half stoppage time. Aubameyang eventually got a winner for Arsenal.

“I am happy with the players,” said Emery. “They [showed] control over 90 minutes. This was important.” – Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.