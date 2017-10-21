Bournemouth smash and grab sends Stoke into relegation zone

Stoke City 1 Bournemouth 2

Stoke have been sucked into the Premier League relegation zone after two goals within 133 seconds earned Bournemouth a first top-flight victory on their travels this season.

Eddie Howe’s side had lost each of their four away fixtures, but Andrew Surman’s opener at the bet365 Stadium was swiftly followed by a Junior Stanislas penalty, awarded after Ryan Shawcross tripped Benik Afobe.

The Potters pulled one back in the second period through Mame Diouf but a 2-1 loss saw them drop into the bottom three following a run of one win from eight in all competitions.

Amid typically blustery Staffordshire weather, Stoke’s afternoon got bleaker shortly after kick-off.

The first of two goals in quick succession originated down the right, where Jordon Ibe spotted Adam Smith’s run to the byline. His pull-back to Stanislas allowed the forward to tee up Surman to steer a well-controlled effort into the corner of Jack Butland’s net.

It went from bad to worse from a home perspective as just 80 seconds later Stoke conceded a penalty.

Stanislas’s terrific back-heeled nutmeg of Kurt Zouma released Afobe to run at the returning Shawcross, whose clumsy scissor-kicked challenge felled the Cherries forward.

Stanislas had to convince Afobe to let him take the penalty and he made no mistake by placing down the middle to trigger jeers from a disgruntled Stoke fanbase.

Swansea 1 Leicester 2

Leicester climbed out of the relegation zone as the post-Craig Shakespeare era began with a 2-1 win at Swansea.

Michael Appleton was in caretaker command after Shakespeare’s midweek sacking and Leicester fully merited the three points handed to them by Federico Fernandez’s first-half own goal and Shinji Okazaki’s fifth of the season just after the interval.

Alfie Mawson reduced the deficit from a 56th-minute corner but Swansea were poor for most of the contest and were indebted to their goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski for keeping them in the contest.

Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0

Mikel Merino came off the bench to head Newcastle to a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace with his first goal in English football.

The Spaniard’s bullet header from Matt Ritchie’s 85th-minute corner handed the Magpies a win they barely deserved on an afternoon where they were poor for long periods before producing a late flurry.

Palace, who enjoyed the better of much of the game, ultimately paid for not making the most of their chances, the best of which fit-again winger Wilfried Zaha headed wide before the break.