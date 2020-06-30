Bayern Munich agree €45m deal for Man City’s Leroy Sané

24-year-old winger returns to native Germany after turning down a new deal

Updated: about an hour ago
Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Munich have agreed a fee with Manchester City for Leroy Sane. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

Bayern Munich have agreed a fee with Manchester City for Leroy Sane. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

 

Bayern Munich have agreed to buy the Manchester City winger Leroy Sané for about €45m (£40.9m) plus add-ons. The 24-year-old Germany international will sign a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

Sané has wanted to return to Germany for some time and the clubs have finally agreed a deal that will go through at the end of the 2019-20 season. Both are still in the Champions League, which will conclude on August 23rd.

Pep Guardiola confirmed recently that Sané had turned down a new deal at Manchester City. “I’m so disappointed,” the manager said. “When we make an offer it’s because we want him; he’s got a special quality that is difficult to find.

“We tried before the injury [AND]the surgery and after that and he rejected this offer. He has other wishes and I understand [BUT]we want players who want to commit and achieve our targets. I love him so much, he’s incredible, I’ve nothing against him – he wants another adventure.” - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.