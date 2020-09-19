Aston Villa sign ‘immense talent’ Bertrand Traore from Lyon

Villa have already signed Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez and Matty Cash

Aston Villa have signed forward Bertrand Traore from Lyon for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

Burkina Faso international Traore began his senior career with Villa’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and has also had loan spells with Dutch clubs Vitesse and Ajax.

The 25-year-old boosts Villa’s attacking options further following the arrival of Ollie Watkins from Brentford for a club-record £28million earlier this month.

Details of Traore’s contract at Villa Park have not been announced by the club. Villa boss Dean Smith told his club’s website: “We’re delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa.

“He’s a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options.”

Villa escaped relegation on the final day of last season after winning promotion through the Championship play-offs the previous season.

The club, who have also recently signed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and full-back Matty Cash, kick off their top-flight campaign at home to Sheffield United on Monday evening.

