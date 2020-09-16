Aston Villa sign Arsenal’s FA Cup hero Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper has signed a five-year deal at Villa Park, moving for a reported £20million.

Martinez helped Arsenal to FA Cup victory last season and Community Shield glory last month, but manager Mikel Arteta will be going with Bernd Leno as his number one at the Gunners.

Villa boss Dean Smith said: “We are really pleased with the signing of our new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

“We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning top side.

“We moved for Emi when we saw the opportunity, as it is rare to be able to buy a top-class goalkeeper who hasn’t yet reached their peak age and who can therefore be a key player for our club for the long term.”

Meanwhile club captain Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year deal at Villa, ending speculation over his future. The midfielder had been heavily linked to Manchester United last season but has now committed himself to the club until 2025. He helped

Villa survived in the Premier League last season as they beat the drop by a point on the final day. He told the club’s official site: “I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa. It is my club, my home and I am very happy here. The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it.”

The 25 year-old former Irish youth international scored 10 goals in 41 games last term and earned his England senior debut in this month’s 0-0 Nations League draw in Denmark. He has been with the club since he was eight years old, making his debut in 2014.