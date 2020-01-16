Ashley Young set to leave Manchester United and join Inter Milan

Ashley Young is on the verge of joining Inter Milan after Manchester United agreed a €1.5 million fee with the Serie A club.

The deal for the 34-year-old England international is subject to personal terms being finalised.

Young joined United from Aston Villa in June 2011 and made over 260 appearances for the Red Devils.

The United club captain was out of contract in the summer, but Inter boss Antonio Conte was keen to tie up the deal during this month’s transfer window.