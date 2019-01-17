Ashley Cole could link up with Frank Lampard at Derby County

Full back, 38, in talks over short-term contract with Championship side

Stuart James

Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a goal with Chelsea team-mate Ashley Cole in 2008. Photograph: Phil Cole/Getty Images

Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a goal with Chelsea team-mate Ashley Cole in 2008. Photograph: Phil Cole/Getty Images

 

Ashley Cole is in talks with Derby County with a view to joining the Championship club until the end of the season. The 38-year-old former England international is understood to be weighing up whether to sign a short-term deal for Derby in a move that would see him reunited with Frank Lampard, his former Chelsea team-mate, or whether to call time on a distinguished career.

Derby are hopeful that Cole, who is a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy in November, will agree to sign, with Lampard’s presence as manager a huge factor. Cole and Lampard were good friends during their playing days and have remained close. Lampard admitted a couple of months ago that signing Cole was a possibility and suggested that he would sound out the player.

Although Cole is in the twilight of his career and has spent the past three seasons in MLS, Lampard is convinced that the defender, who he has described as “the best left back of his generation”, would be capable of playing in the Championship. Those close to Cole say that the opportunity to play alongside a number of talented youngsters would be appealing to him, especially with Derby pushing for promotion under Lampard, and insist that finances will not play any part in whether he decides to move to Pride Park.

Lampard and Cole go back a long way, having spent eight years together at Chelsea, from 2006 to 2014, during which time they won the Premier League title, four FA Cups and the Champions League. Cole, who also won two Premier League titles with Arsenal, played for England 107 times. He left Chelsea in 2014 to sign for Roma, where he spent two seasons before joined LA Galaxy. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.