Arsenal target Celtic’s Kieran Tierney

Premier League club have had one offer of £15m turned down already

David Hytner

Arsenal are in daily talks over Tierney and they believe that the 22-year-old wants to join them.

Arsenal are in daily talks over Tierney and they believe that the 22-year-old wants to join them.

 

Arsenal are preparing to make a second offer to Celtic for Kieran Tierney, and they are hopeful that a figure of around £18 million (€20 million) will get the deal done - even though the Scottish champions value the left-back at £25 million (€28 million).

The London club are in daily talks over Tierney and they believe that the 22-year-old wants to join them. Arsenal have already had one bid for him worth £15 million (€16.5 million) turned down.

Unai Emery sees Tierney as a excellent fit because of his pace, energy and attack-mindedness, not to mention his capacity also to play at left wing-back. Tierney is a solid defender, who likes to bring his team forward with his dribbling ability, and the hope at Arsenal would be that he can make the same sort of impact in the Premier League as another Scottish left-back - Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson.

It would be no surprise if the haggling over Tierney were to continue as the Arsenal owner, Stan Kroenke, keeps a tight hold on spending. Since the American became the club’s majority shareholder in April 2011, the statistics show that Arsenal have a net spend on permanent transfer fees of £239.9 million, (€267.98 million) which works out at £30 million (€33.5 million) per season.

- Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.