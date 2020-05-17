Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette being investigated by club

Video surfaces where French striker can be seen inhaling gas from balloon, claim reports

Player appears to inhale from balloon, then sits back and closes his eyes. Photograph: PA

Player appears to inhale from balloon, then sits back and closes his eyes. Photograph: PA

 

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is being investigated by the club after a video emerged online where he is seen inhaling gas from a balloon, British media reported on Sunday.

The video circulated online showed the French striker (28) appearing to inhale from the balloon and sitting back as his eyes close.

“This is a private matter which we are taking seriously. It will be handled internally,” said the club in a statement, reported by Sky Sports.

The incident comes after several of the club’s players were warned in December 2018 for inhaling gas from balloons, believed to be nitrous oxide or “laughing gas”, when CCTV footage of a private party at a club in August emerged.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.