Arsenal investigate claims of anti-Semitic behaviour by fans during Spurs defeat

Arsenal have confirmed they are investigating alleged “discriminatory and violent” behaviour by their supporters during the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, with officials looking into claims that one man was removed from the Emirates after making hissing noises directed at the away fans.

Reports have stated that a supporter was ejected following a physical altercation in the North Bank after being accused of making numerous anti-Semitic references during the match, which Tottenham won 2-0.

“We are aware of the alleged incident and are currently investigating,” Arsenal confirmed in a statement. “We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings.”

Arsenal have also identified the man they believe is responsible for throwing a plastic bottle at Tottenham’s Dele Alli in the 73rd minute of Wednesday night’s clash while Alli, who had just scored Spurs’ second goal, was taking a throw-in. In a statement on their website Arsenal said the club had “been embarrassed by the incident” and “behaviour of this type as no place at Emirates Stadium”.

After analysing CCTV footage which showed him leaving after throwing the bottle at Alli, the club said they had “identified an image of the suspect”.

The statement said: “We are liaising with the Metropolitan police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit.”

The statement concluded by saying Arsenal could not be responsible for the actions of one individual but apologised to Alli and Spurs. The club also promised that “anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings”.

The bottle struck Alli on the head, but the 22-year-old was not hurt and reacted by making a 2-0 gesture to the home fans, which was how the game ended, sending Spurs through to a semi-final against Chelsea. After the game, Alli told Sky Sports: “It is what it is – it made the goal a bit sweeter and the win.”

On Thursday Alli’s reaction was praised by Mauricio Pochettino. “In another country the player was going to be down on the pitch,” the Spurs manager said. “Dele behaved really well – Arsenal should be grateful to him because the player could have gone down and created a massive problem. I think the behaviour was top from Dele, sometimes he is criticised but he was very mature.”

The English Football Association has confirmed that it is also investigating the matter but it is up to the police and club to try to identify the culprit and make sure they face the appropriate sanction, which will almost certainly be a ban.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes the fan should face a strong punishment. He told his YouTube channel: “I’ve got to roundly condemn the person who chose to throw something at Dele Alli. I know Dele can be a bit of a pantomime villain but it’s no excuse. I did exactly the same to the Spurs fans and I don’t ever remember having anything thrown at me.

“Whatever the club is doing they should fine that person, ban them, ban them for life. We don’t want that attached to our club.”

A Spurs fan was arrested for throwing a banana skin at Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang when the two teams met in the Premier League at the start of the month. He was handed a four-year football banning order on Tuesday after pleading guilty to throwing a missile.

Arsenal have been fined £45,000 and Tottenham £50,000 for failing to control their players in their league fixture on December 2nd, the FA has announced. – Guardian