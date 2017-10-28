Arsenal come from behind to avoid Swansea City upset

Sead Kolašinac and Aaron Ramsy on target in second half after visitors take early lead
Aaron Ramsey put Arsenal in front after Swansea City took the lead at the Emirates. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

Aaron Ramsey put Arsenal in front after Swansea City took the lead at the Emirates. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

 

Arsenal 2 Swansea City 1

Arsenal came from behind to beat Swansea in Arsene Wenger’s 800th Premier League game in charge of the Gunners.

Wenger stuck with the same side that thrashed Everton 5-2 last weekend and they eventually came up with the goods to secure a 2-1 win and move within a point of rivals Tottenham in third place.

Sam Clucas had given Swansea a first-half lead with his maiden goal for the club but Sead Kolasinac levelled after the interval before laying on Aaron Ramsey’s winner seven minutes later.

While Wenger stuck with his big-name attacking trio of Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez, it was Kolasinac — as well as midfield pairing Ramsey and Granit Xhaka — who shone.

Paul Clement set up defensively at the Emirates Stadium as the Swans looked for their fourth league win in the last six years here.

Arsenal set to their task immediately but failed to break down a determined defensive unit in the opening exchanges.

And the visitors made them pay as they opened the scoring in simple style, Clucas latching on to Tammy Abraham’s pass to ghost into the box unmarked and finish low past Petr Cech.

The game slipped back into the same routine but still Arsenal could not create any chances, with Clucas firing wide as Swansea again looked to hit them on the break.

It took until five minutes before the interval for the Gunners to work their former goalkeeper but Lukasz Fabianski produced a superb stop to prevent Sanchez levelling.

Swansea were almost gifted a two-goal half-time lead as Per Mertesacker was caught in possession inside his own box, with Jordan Ayew stealing the ball from the Arsenal skipper but opting to shoot rather than square to Tammy Abraham, who was free in front of goal.

Arsenal beat Swansea in Arsene Wenger’s 800th Premier League game in charge. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA
Arsenal beat Swansea in Arsene Wenger’s 800th Premier League game in charge. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA

It took less than six minutes of the second half for Arsenal to level, Lacazette feeding Ozil whose shot was deflected out for Kolasinac to arrow home.

Swansea’s fans thought they had retaken the lead immediately but Abraham was flagged offside before finishing high into the net.

Laurent Koscielny missed a glorious chance to turn the game around as the France defender could only send a free header wide from Sanchez’s free-kick.

It did not take long for the second Arsenal goal to come, however, Kolasinac collecting a cross-field pass from Granit Xhaka before crossing in for Ramsey to sweep home.

Like for much of the contest, Arsenal then controlled proceedings without being able to add to their lead, substitute Olivier Giroud coming closest as he bent an effort inches wide of Fabianski’s post in the dying moments.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.