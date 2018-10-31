Arsène Wenger will be back in management at the start of 2019

Former Arsenal boss to return ‘at the beginning of the year’ but doesn’t know where
Arsène Wenger says he will be back in management at the start of 2019. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty

Arsène Wenger says he will be back in management at the start of 2019. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty

 

Arsène Wenger says he will be back in management at the start of 2019 — but he does not know where yet.

The 69-year-old, who ended his 22-year reign at Arsenal at the end of last season, is looking forward to returning to the game.

Asked when he would be back in management, the Frenchman told Sky Sports News: “At the beginning of the year.

“It will seem odd to go somewhere else but I can’t tell you (where) because I don’t know where I’ll be. I’ll be somewhere — but I don’t know where.

“I have had a good rest and watched football a lot. I have many good memories, so I miss them.”

Wenger is pleased with Arsenal’s progress this season — the Gunners have impressed after losing their first two Premier League games under Unai Emery and currently lie four points off top spot.

He said: “When Arsenal win I am happy. I felt I worked very hard and I think I left it (the club) in good shape.

“After that, I’m a supporter like anyone else — I want them to win football games.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.