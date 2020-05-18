Arsène Wenger: Matches without fans only a short-term solution

‘Will it damage the show long-term without supporters? I am convinced of that’

Benjamin Pavard scores Bayern Munich’s second goal in front of empty stands at Union Berlin on Sunday. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/AFP/Getty

Benjamin Pavard scores Bayern Munich’s second goal in front of empty stands at Union Berlin on Sunday. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/AFP/Getty

 

Staging football matches without spectators must only be a short-term fix during the Covid-19 pandemic as the prolonged absence of fans could damage the game, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said.

The German Bundesliga became the first major soccer league to resume since the novel coronavirus outbreak shut down sports earlier this year, and its return behind closed doors is being closely watched by other leagues.

“Will it survive long-term? Will it damage the show long-term without supporters? I am convinced of that,” Fifa’s head of global development Wenger told beIN Sport.

“You cannot imagine a whole season without any spectators. That’s why I believe it a short-term solution.

“It is still the best possible way to get a verdict for the end of the season. It’s better than any other decision.”

England’s Premier League is hopeful ‘Project Restart’, which envisages a return to action in June, can gain momentum after clubs hold a conference call on Monday to vote on a return to group training but matches will be played in empty stadiums.

The Frenchman added that health concerns should take priority in any decision to restart play.

“We can’t be guided too much by financial reasons and take such a big gamble,” he added. “We have to first make sure this is medically safe.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.