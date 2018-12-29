Are Liverpool champions-elect? The sums are starting to add up
In the past five seasons, 81-82 points is the average required - Liverpool have 51 already
Leicester City had just scored a second, late goal against Manchester City. At Anfield, the news was embraced like a lost medal. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images
Gloriously mundane it was. Anfield, Wednesday, and the red scoreboard clock on the Kop showed Liverpool had just gone 4-0 up against Newcastle United. There were five minutes left of a game that was by no means enthralling.
In fact, until this moment the most impressive aspect of Liverpool’s afternoon was its ordinariness. Here was a routine win unfolding, the eighth in a row in the Premier League, the 16th in 19 matches. It was, as the Liverpool Echo reported, “economical”.