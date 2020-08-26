Apology from Harry Maguire could lead to charges being dropped at appeal

Harry Maguire should apologise if he doesn’t want Tuesday’s conviction hovering over him for years to come, the prosecution lawyer handling the case has said.

Proffering what could be a beam of hope for the embattled Manchester United captain, Ioannis Paradissis said an apology could pave the way for “a different sentiment” to prevail when Maguire, who has vowed to appeal against the conviction, attempts to overturn his 21-month sentence before a higher court.

Speaking from Syros, the Cycladic island where the dramatic legal proceedings took place, Paradissis, who represented three of the policemen who appeared in court as key witnesses, said his clients and “many Greeks” had been appalled by the 27-year-old defender’s inability to apologise and evident lack of “empathy and sympathy towards people who were simply doing their job”.

“If you are a role model you should know how to assume responsibility and explain your position,” he said. “We have heard nothing from him except that he is a victim and that he believes he is innocent. Where is the empathy and sympathy towards people who were simply doing their job but ended up being violently attacked? Not saying anything is neither sportsmanlike, nor in the spirit of fair play.”

Maguire’s legal team has 10 days from delivery of judgment to submit an appeal before the court of appeal of the Aegean, also based in Syros.

The lawyer said he believed that while the wheels of Greek justice moved slowly, the case could be heard before the higher tribunal – and a new set of judges – “within one to two years”.

Maguire’s “lawful life” before the episode had acted as a strong “mitigating” factor in the 21-month sentence handed down by the three-member misdemeanours court on Tuesday . “It would have been much, much longer but they accepted his good behaviour [prior to the incident],” he added.

Under Greek law, an appeal would mean the case starting afresh, opening up the possibility of some charges being dropped if Maguire and his co-defendants were to apologise.

“An appeal is the equivalent of a retrial in a higher court before new judges who could change the [lower court’s]decision,” the lawyer said. “My clients, the policemen, would be ready to accept an apology. That is what they have wanted all along. One of them was thrown to the ground and in great pain afterwards,” he said adding that when called to break up the brawl they had “no idea” who Maguire was.

“They didn’t recognise him. For them they were simply British tourists who in this case went on to to use their status and wealth to try and get out of the situation.”

Part of Maguire’s defence centred on the fact that his sister Daisy had been injected with an unknown substance before the incident. Maguire’s lawyer, Alexis Anagnostakis, said that his clients had acted in self-defence and did not realise that the non-uniformed men were police officers.

The officers, although in plain clothes – Mykonos has been at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak that has seen the Greek government send in undercover police to ensure health protocols are adhered to – had shown their ID cards when they approached the melee, Paradissis said.

Pressed on what charges could be dropped, he singled out the accusation of verbal assault and bodily harm.

“The charges of resisting arrest and repeated bribery attempts could not be dropped under Greek law,” he said. “But verbal assault and physical assault could, I believe. It is by no means certain but theoretically the decision could be a very different one if Maguire was man enough and did what he should have done all along and apologised.” - Guardian