Anti-Glazers email sent to Manchester United staff in protest move

Old Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Harry Maguire is likely to miss Europa League final

Updated: about 2 hours ago
Jamie Jackson

Protesters holding a banner reading ‘Glazers Out’ stand outside Old Trafford. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Protesters holding a banner reading ‘Glazers Out’ stand outside Old Trafford. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

Protests against the Glazers have been stepped up with Manchester United staff receiving an email on Friday from “The Fans” which strongly criticises the owners.

The email, seen by the Guardian, was entitled NEWSLETTER #1 and is understood to have gone to numerous United employees. It said it wanted to give them a different perspective from the one they get within the club. “The briefings you receive [internally] are all very interesting but we’ll provide periodic updates giving a wider view,” the email said.

The email, which mentions the co-owners Joel and Avram Glazer in unflattering terms, centres on supporters’ main frustrations: the club debt, a perceived lack of investment in the first team and the state of Old Trafford – “as Gary Neville says the stadium is rotting”, it said.

The author suggests there will be further similar communications, signing off with: “Until next time.” The move follows the targeting of United’s commercial partners via social media, and protests outside and inside Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjær has said he expects Harry Maguire to miss Wednesday’s Europa League final against Villarreal with an ankle ligament injury. “He’s walking but it’s a long way from walking to running so, to be honest, I don’t think we’ll see him in Gdansk, no,” United’s manager said.

“But, as I’ve said so many times, I’m going to give him until Tuesday night, the last training session, and see if he can try to be out there. Steadily but surely he’s improving but ligaments they take time to heal.”

Solskjær expects his captain to help the team regardless. “He’ll come, he’ll be in the dressing room, he’ll make sure everyone’s ready for the final,” he said. – Guardian

