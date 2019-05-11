Ander Herrera confirms Manchester United departure

29-year-old leaves Old Trafford on a free with poor communication believed to be reason

Ander Herrera is to leave Manchester United. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP

Ander Herrera is to leave Manchester United. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP

 

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has confirmed his expected departure from the club.

The 29-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the season and he is believed to have committed to Paris St Germain over another option.

There had been no official word until Saturday, though, when Herrera posted a goodbye message to United’s fans via the club’s official Twitter account.

“There is red in my heart, I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment I started to wear it,” Herrera said.

“A club with thousands of fans who respect and remember all the players who give everything. I felt special when I heard my name chanted. I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history.

“Every time I represented this club, in every game, in wins and losses, even when I couldn’t help from the grass, I understood what this club means.

“I am going to remember each of the almost 200 matches that I have played with this jersey. Because playing for the greatest club in England, has been a true honour. Thanks for these five amazing years.”

Herrera, twice capped by Spain, joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and has gone on to make 189 appearances for the club, winning the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League along the way.

Herrera was intending to stay at Old Trafford and sign a contract extension, only for a lack of communication to see the Spaniard formulate a plan to leave.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.