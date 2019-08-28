Alexis Sanchez set for medical at Inter Milan after loan agreed

Chilean forward’s €430,000-a-week wages will be split between United and Inter

Fabrizio Romano, Marcus Christenson

Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez has agreed to make a loan move to Inter Milan. Photo: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Internazionale have finally reached a deal to sign Alexis Sánchez on a loan from Manchester United.

The two clubs have been discussing a possible deal for several weeks now and a breakthrough in negotiations day saw the reaching of an agreement. Sánchez’s loan is believed to be for 10 months and Inter do not have an option to buy, although the Serie A club will pay €190,000 of Sanchez’s €430,000 weekly salary. The 30-year-old will have his medical in Milan on Wednesday.

Sánchez joined United as part of the deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan sign for Arsenal in January 2018 but he has failed to make any impact at Old Trafford. The Chile international scored only three goals in 32 league appearances and the Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, has been keen to offload him despite having already sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter.

The move will leave Solskjær short up front. The Norwegian now has only Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as his available forwards and Martial is currently struggling with a thigh injury.

United started the season with a 4-0 win over Chelsea but then drew against Wolverhampton Wanderers away before losing at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday. They play Southampton away this coming Saturday. – Guardian

