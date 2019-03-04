Alexis Sánchez’s season could be over after knee ligament injury

Forward suffered medial ligament damage in United’s win over Southampton

Jamie Jackson

Alexis Sanchez grimaces in pain after injuring his right knee in Manchester United’s Premier League win over Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Alexis Sánchez’s season could be over as the Manchester United forward faces up to eight weeks out, according to Chile’s physiotherapist Pedro Oñate.

Sánchez damaged ligaments in his right knee during Saturday’s 3-2 home win over Southampton and the 30-year-old could be unavailable for the next two months, Oñate claimed.

“We communicated with Sánchez, he has had his scans and that’s the injury – there will be no problems for him to play in the Copa América [this summer] because it will be six to eight weeks without playing,” Oñate told the El Mercurio newspaper in Chile. “The medial ligament is a troublesome injury but not so complex.”

United have a minimum of 11 matches left and if Oñate is correct Sánchez will be unable to play in nine. Given a disappointing season in which he has struggled for a starting berth Sánchez may not be selected again by Ole Gunnar Solskjær even if he makes a full recovery in time.

Solskjær is expected to give an update on Sánchez on Tuesday during the buildup to the Wednesday’s Champions League second leg at Paris Saint-Germain. United trail 2-0 in the last-16 tie. – Guardian

