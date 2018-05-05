Alex Ferguson recovering well after emergency surgery

Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage, his former club Manchester United have announced. The procedure has apparently gone “very well” but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.

United added that the 76-year-old’s family have requested privacy in the matter. United midfielder Michael Carrick said on Twitter: “Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss.”

More to follow