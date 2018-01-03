Alan Pardew to speak to Jake Livermore over crowd incident

West Brom midfielder involved in an altercation with West Ham fans during 2-1 loss
West Brom midfielder Jake Livemore is tackled by West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell during his side’s 2-1 defeat. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty

West Brom midfielder Jake Livemore is tackled by West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell during his side’s 2-1 defeat. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty

 

Alan Pardew will speak to Jake Livermore to find out what prompted his altercation with West Ham fans on Tuesday night.

West Brom midfielder Livermore, who had been substituted during the second half, had to be escorted down the tunnel following the incident.

Baggies boss Alan Pardew admitted he saw Livermore, 28, in among the crowd at the London Stadium but did not know what had provoked his actions.

Pardew said: “The only thing I know is I see Jake in the crowd, which disturbed me. Obviously you don’t want to see a player in the crowd.

“There’s no way he’s going in the crowd — because I know him, he’s a great lad - unless he was provoked severely. That’s all I know.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to Jake. I’ll speak to Jake and we’ll go from there.”

West Ham also confirmed they would be investigating.

Hammers manager David Moyes said: “I genuinely didn’t see anything. I didn’t know about it, but I’ve been told something happened.”

The incident marred a dramatic 2-1 victory for West Ham against their relegation rivals.

James McClean had fired West Brom into the lead before half-time but two goals from Andy Carroll — his first since April — lifted the Hammers out of the bottom three.

The first was a trademark header from Aaron Cresswell’s cross and the second a far-post finish from a tight angle in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Moyes added: “They were two great goals. It was a great centre-forward’s header, as good as it gets. I was a centre-half and I don’t think you can stop that.

“And from a tight angle, the second was a great finish.

“Some games will suit Andy more than others and I thought this one suited him. The boys are giving it a real good go to get results.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.