Aiden McGeady transfer listed by Sunderland, reports

Former Republic of Ireland international Aiden McGeady is reported to have been removed from the first team squad and transfer listed by Sunderland after an unspecified “training ground incident” earlier this week.

The 33-year-old did not feature for the club at the weekend and the Sunderland Echo now says that he has been told that he can leave the club in January, despite having been one of the team’s best players last season when Sunderland missed out on promotion when they were beaten in the play-offs.

McGeady, whose deal had been due to run out next summer, was given a one-year contract extension in the summer as a result of his form through the campaign but a change of manager at the club appears not to have suited him. However, he is still currently the club’s top scorer in what has so far proven to be a difficult season with six goals, four of them in the league, from 21 appearances.

The Glasgow born player, who made his name at Celtic before a spell in Russia and an ill -fated move to Everton, was said to have been attracting interest from the MLS in the summer but McGeady suggested that he was very happy to stay for what seemed likely to be the remainder of his career at the Stadium of Light.

Manager Phil Parkinson is due to speak with the media on Thursday afternoon but it appears that the decision to omit McGeady from the squad for Saturday’s game against Blackpool has already been taken, with the Echo and other local media reporting that he has been training by himself.