Accrington’s cup dreams ended as Derby squeeze through

Accrington Stanley 0 Derby County 1

Martyn Waghorn broke Accrington hearts as Frank Lampard saw his Derby side sneak through a tricky FA Cup fourth-round assignment.

Having dispatched of Southampton in the previous round and Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, the Championship play-off hopefuls were looking to avoid being on the wrong end of an upset in front of a record-breaking Wham Stadium crowd.

“We spy a giant killing” read the banner unfurled by Stanley fans before kick-off — a cheeky nod to the recent controversy involving Leeds — but Dan Barlaser’s second-half sending off eventually told as Waghorn secured a late 1-0 win.

The League One side will have to wait at least another year to reach the fifth round for the first time but can take heart from equipping themselves throughout against Lampard’s side.

Accrington edged first-half proceedings and even continued well after Barlaser’s second booking in the 59th minute, with Billy Kee twice going close.

But Derby rode their luck and eventually edged through. Waghorn’s 78th-minute effort proved enough, with Kelle Roos denying a late Kee free-kick after Jayden Bogle earned a straight red card for fouling Paul Smyth.

It was a frantic end to a day that started in relaxed fashion, epitomised by Stanley manager John Coleman watching his grandchildren have a kickaround on the pitch as the teams were announced.

When the action started, the hosts’ goalkeeper Jonny Maxted got down well to prevent Waghorn’s header finding the net inside eight minutes.

But this was far from one-way traffic and Accrington made their presence felt on a pitch that Lampard’s side were not used to.

Barlaser’s tough challenge on Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson brought a booking and a warning of the battle ahead, with Jordan Clark wasting a fine chance from Sean McConville’s cross in the opening stages.

Accrington continued to press for an opener and Clark sent a low strike skidding wide from distance.

Callum Johnson and McConville threatened as Accrington edged the play, with referee Jonathan Moss ignoring Bogle’s penalty calls and subsequent altercation with Ross Sykes.

After a poor first half, Derby returned strongly from the break and Scott Malone’s cross nearly found Waghorn.

Accrington had lost their way a little but nearly opened the scoring, with fine build-up ending in Barlaser getting away a shot blocked by Fikayo Tomori.

Barlaser was in focus for the wrong reasons a minute later as his late challenge on David Nugent brought a second booking.

Yet Accrington fought on and Kee hit a strike just off target after more decent team play, before heading wide of the Derby goal as the home side continued to push for a surprise opener.

However, there would be a 78th-minute sucker punch at the other end as a short-corner routine ended with a melee in the box and Waghorn directing home in front of the away support.

The relief was palpable, just as it was when Maxted denied Mason Bennett, and there was still time for more drama.

Bogle was given a straight red card in the 90th minute for dragging down substitute Smyth as he raced through, but Derby goalkeeper Roos produced an outstanding stop to tip Kee’s low free-kick around the post as Accrington’s late push came to nothing.