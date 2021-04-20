14 Premier League clubs ‘unanimously and vigorously’ reject Super League

League releases statement after meeting at which ‘big six’ were not in attendance

The European Super League has been rejected by the 14 Premier Clubs not involved in the breakaway. Photograph: Facundo Arrizabalaga/Getty

The European Super League has been rejected by the 14 Premier Clubs not involved in the breakaway. Photograph: Facundo Arrizabalaga/Getty

 

The plans for a breakaway Super League involving England’s so-called ‘Big Six’ clubs have been “unanimously and vigorously” rejected by the other 14 members of the top flight.

Those clubs met on Tuesday for an emergency meeting after plans for the hugely controversial competition were confirmed late on Sunday night.

They have been widely condemned by the football authorities in England, plus Uefa and Fifa, as well as by the British Government, and appear to be deeply unpopular with supporters.

A statement released by the Premier League after its meeting read: “The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal.

“The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition. The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

“The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

“The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue. The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.