14 Premier League clubs ‘unanimously and vigorously’ reject Super League

The plans for a breakaway Super League involving England’s so-called ‘Big Six’ clubs have been “unanimously and vigorously” rejected by the other 14 members of the top flight.

Those clubs met on Tuesday for an emergency meeting after plans for the hugely controversial competition were confirmed late on Sunday night.

They have been widely condemned by the football authorities in England, plus Uefa and Fifa, as well as by the British Government, and appear to be deeply unpopular with supporters.

A statement released by the Premier League after its meeting read: “The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal.

“The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition. The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

“The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

“The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue. The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people.”