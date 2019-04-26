Emiliano Sala’s father dies, months after footballer killed in plane crash

He could never get over his son’s death, mayor told local radio in Argentina

Horacio Sala, father of late Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, died on Friday after a heart attack. Photograph: Gustavo Saita /AFP/Getty Images

Horacio Sala, father of late Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, died on Friday after a heart attack. Photograph: Gustavo Saita /AFP/Getty Images

 

Emiliano Sala’s father has died, months after the footballer was killed in a plane crash in the English Channel.

Horacio Sala (58), died at his home in Progreso in Argentina’s Santa Fe province, local media reported on Friday.

The 28-year-old Argentine footballer, who had signed for Cardiff City, disappeared with the pilot of the Piper Malibu after it crashed in the waters north of Guernsey on January 21st.

Progreso mayor Julio Muller told radio station La Red of Mr Sala’s death.

“He could never get over Emi’s death,” Mr Muller said, according to local media reports.

Mr Muller cited “a heart problem” for the man’s death.

Emiliano Sala’s remains were recovered on February 6th after a private search, but the pilot, David Ibbotson (59), of Crowle, Lincolnshire, is still missing.

The father said he was “desperate” after the underwater search found the crashed aircraft. “I cannot believe it. This is a dream. A bad dream. I am desperate,” Mr Sala told local broadcaster Cronica TV. - PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.