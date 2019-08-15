Eir Sport and Virgin Media agree deal to share sports packages

Eir Sport and Virgin Media have agreed a deal to carry each other’s sports packages meaning customers of either provider will be able to watch the likes of the Rugby World Cup, the Champions League, Europa League, Pro 14 and more at no extra cost.

Eir customers had previously received Champions League and Europa League coverage via the BT Sport pack which came free with Eir broadband but that agreement came to an end after last season with Sky now distributing BT Sport and Premier Sport in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Virgin Media have carried every Champions League and Europa League game between their free-to-air channels and their subscription channel Virgin Media Sport since the beginning of last season.

However the new agreement between the two companies means that Eir broadband, Eir TV and selected Eir mobile customers, as well as customers who pay for the Eir Sport pack on Sky, will be able to watch all of the Champions League and Europa League at no additional cost as well as matches from the Nations League and Euro 2020 qualifiers, although Ireland’s matches will still be shown by Sky Sports and RTÉ.

Additionally, Virgin Media TV customers will now receive access to the Eir Sport pack meaning they can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup, the Guinness Pro14, Allianz League and more at no extra cost either.

Virgin also carry the Six Nations and nine games from the Champions Cup although those were already both available on their free-to-air channel.

The new arrangement will come into effect in the coming weeks before the start of the Rugby World Cup and the Champions League and Europa League group stages.

Breakdown of what customers will now receive

Soccer: Virgin Media Sport shows every Champions League and Europa League match as well as one Champions League match per week on their free-to-air channel. They also carry coverage of the Nations League (including the semi-finals and final) and European qualifiers but no Ireland matches.

Eir Sport will show live Airtricity League coverage as well as Champions League and Europa League qualifiers involving Irish teams.

Rugby: Virgin Media Sport will show every Six Nations match live until 2021 and the station also carries every match live on their free-to-air channel. They also show nine live matches per season from the Heineken Champions Cup free-to-air.

Eir Sport is the only channel in Ireland that will broadcast all 48 Rugby World Cup matches live later this year. Eir Sport also have the rights to all Pro14 games.

Racing: Virgin Media Sport show the Cheltenham Festival, the Epsom Derby and Aintree Grand National as well as other meetings.

Gaelic Games: Eir Sport broadcast live Allianz League hurling and football.

Golf: Eir Sport will show all four days of the US Masters.

Tennis: Eir Sport show coverage from Wimbledon and the French Open.

Motor Sport: Eir Sport show Nascar, Indycar, MotoGp and World Rally Championships.