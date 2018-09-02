Eight is the magic number as Messi and Suárez share the spoils

La Liga champions Barcelona turn on the style to hammer debutants Huesca 8-2
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Barcelona’s sixth goal against SD Huesca at Camp Nou on Sunday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Barcelona’s sixth goal against SD Huesca at Camp Nou on Sunday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

 

Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez scored twice each as La Liga champions.

Barcelona turned on the style to hammer Huesca 8-2 on Sunday and join Real Madrid as the only teams in the league to win their opening three games. Top-flight debutants Huesca took a shock early lead in their first league visit to the Nou Camp when Colombian forward Cucho Hernández deflected the ball in from point-blank range, but Messi soon dampened the celebrations of the visiting supporters by cannoning a shot in off the post to level in the 16th.

An own goal from Jorge Pulido gave Barça the lead and Suárez extended their lead by scoring for the first time in five games in all competitions after the video assistant referee (VAR) overturned an offside call from the linesman.

Killed off

Huesca’s Álex Gallar pulled one back before halftime to make it 3-2, but any hope of a revival from the visitors was soon killed off by three Barça goals in 11 minutes from Ousmane Dembélé, Ivan Rakitic and another strike from Messi.

Jordi Alba capped a brilliant performance to score the seventh after setting up two of the earlier goals, while Suárez added number eight with a penalty in stoppage time as Messi turned down the chance to complete a hat-trick, offering the spot-kick to the Uruguayan instead.

We were sleeping at the start of the game but their goal helped wake us up

The thrashing lifted Barça above Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings on goal difference after three games, with the Catalans scoring 12 and conceding two while Real have netted 10 and conceded twice.

“We were sleeping at the start of the game but their goal helped wake us up and we reacted well,” Suárez said. “It’s good to be top of the league before the international break, but the best thing about this win is seeing how well we played.”

Barça also put eight goals past Huesca in their last meeting at the Nou Camp in the Copa del Rey in an 8-1 win in 2014, while this was their biggest win in the league since thumping Deportivo La Coruña 8-0 away from home in April 2016. The last time they scored eight times in a home league game was in an 8-0 thrashing of Osasuna in 2011.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.