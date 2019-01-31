Edin Dzeko facing lengthy ban after appearing to spit at referee

Roma were thrashed 7-1 by Fiorentina in their Coppa Italia quarter-final

AS Roma’s Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko could face a lengthy ban after appearing to spit at a referee. Photograph: Getty Images

Roma striker Edin Dzeko could face a lengthy ban after appearing to spit at the referee during Wednesday night’s Coppa Italia thrashing at Fiorentina.

The capital club were humbled 7-1 in their quarter-final clash in Florence, where Dzeko was shown a straight red card in the 72nd minute for dissent.

Videos and still images of the incident appear to show the 32-year-old Bosnian, who was a second-half substitute, spitting at official Gianluca Manganiello.

The referee will confirm his reasons for expelling former Manchester City forward Dzeko in his match report and, as Roma’s cup campaign is now over, the resulting suspension will carry over to Serie A according to Italian Football Federation rules. Roma host AC Milan in the league on Sunday evening.

Giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco described the rout in Tuscany as a “shameful performance”, personally apologising to supporters for the result in a statement on the club’s official website.

