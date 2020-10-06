Dublin girl (9) wins Manchester City design-a-kit competition

A 9-year-old girl from Dublin has been named the winner of Manchester City Football Club’s first ever design a jersey competition.

Lucy Beth was one of 1,000 people from around the world who entered the Premier League team’s design-a-kit competition, which was launched last May.

Fans were asked to download a template and colour in a design. The entries were then cut down to a shortlist of four, before Lucy was crowned the winner.

As part of the competition, Puma produced a limited edition version of her shirt with her name on the back. She also received a shirt signed by player Sergio Aguero and a framed image of her entry.

Sergio Aguero wearing the new kit. Photo: Manchester City Football Club

An avid Manchester City supporter, Lucy said she was “ chuffed” to have won the competition.

“I’ve been a City fan all my life. My first memory is Man City started the game and they scored a goal and the other team didn’t even touch the ball. Growing up in house full of city fans is crazy, especially on match day,” she said in a video message after she won.

“My favourite player is Sergio Aguero because he scores lots of goals.”

She decided to enter the competition because she loves drawing and colouring.

“Since it was Man City, I just thought it was perfect for me. I chose this design because they already had stripes and I just thought I’d rather pick a pop of colour. So I did the stripes on the inside. I had to keep them blue because Man City is blue, so I added the pink for a pop of colour.”

Lucy is from a family of Manchester City fans, who travel from Ireland for games at the Etihad Stadium. Her first ever game there was when Manchester City defeated Watford in January 2018, and she was back for the team’s New Year’s Day win over Everton in 2020.

Fans can win one of 20 of the limited edition jerseys through a competition on the club’s website.