Donny van de Beek ruled out of Euro 2020 through injury

The Netherlands’ Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will miss Euro 2020 through injury.

Van de Beek was ruled out of the tournament on Tuesday, just five days before the Netherlands’ opening Group C fixture against Ukraine in Amsterdam.

“Donny van de Beek has to let the European championship pass by,” said a statement from the Dutch Football Association.

“The Manchester United midfielder is struggling with an injury.”

The Netherlands’ coach Frank de Boer has not named a replacement for the 19-times capped Van De Beek.

The 24-year-old suffered a frustrating first season at Old Trafford following his £35million move from Ajax in September, making only four Premier League starts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.