Donald Trump needs to take a lesson from kids’ sport – how to lose with class

Dave Hannigan: Trump presidency has dismissed countless life lessons in four years

Dave Hannigan

Donald Trump is still refusing to accept defeat in the US presidential election. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Donald Trump is still refusing to accept defeat in the US presidential election.

My 14-year-old son’s soccer team took a beating last Sunday night. They ran into a buzzsaw, a bigger, faster, better side that played them off the park. After the fourth, or maybe it was the fifth, goal went in, the other boys started showboating and generally belittling our lads’ best efforts. Still, when the final whistle mercifully blew, Charlie and his crestfallen pals lined up in single file to trudge dutifully past the victors and their coaches to say, “well played”. As he slumped into the car for the long ride home, I tried to head off the torrent of complaining I sensed was about to be unleashed.

“You know what I’m going to say?” I asked.

