Dominant USA ease past Chile to book place in last 16

Carli Lloyd became the first player to score in six consecutive World Cup matches

Carli Lloyd of the USA celebrates with her team mates after scoring their third goal. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

USA 3 Chile 0

Striker Carli Lloyd scored twice as the United States made light work of Chile on Sunday, winning 3-0 and sending the current holders into the last 16 at the Women’s World Cup.

The USA, coming off a record 13-0 win over Thailand in their Group F opener, were in control from the first minute and scored three first-half goals.

Lloyd became the first player to score in six consecutive World Cup matches when putting her team ahead in the 11th minute by smashing a half-volley into the net from just inside the box.

Midfielder Julie Ertz doubled the score on 26 minutes and Lloyd powered home from a corner on 36 minutes to make it three.

Paris St Germain goalkeeper Christiane Endler pulled off a string of magnificent saves in the second-half to deny the defending champions from extending their lead before Lloyd missed an 81st penalty that should have sealed her hat-trick.

