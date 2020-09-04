Diego Costa isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Steve Mandanda will miss France’s Nations League matches after also testing positive

Diego Costa is currently isolating and showing no symptoms. File photograph: Getty Images

Diego Costa is currently isolating and showing no symptoms. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, his current club Atletico Madrid have announced.

The Spanish side conducted pre-season tests on players not on international duty, but Costa and team-mate Santiago Arias were also excluded having already tested positive during their holidays.

Atletico said the duo were currently isolating and showing no symptoms. As a result, they will not be part of the group which return to training on Friday.

Elsewhere, France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda will miss Les Bleus’ Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19.

“As per the Uefa rules, the entire French delegation underwent tests on Wednesday at Clairefontaine in view of the trip to Sweden for the Nations League match this Saturday,” the French Football Federation said in a statement.

“The test of Steve Mandanda was positive for coronavirus, the goalkeeper underwent a second test in the same day. This was also positive. Steve Mandanda cannot therefore take part in the match against Sweden and will leave the group on Friday.”

Three further Paris St Germain players have tested positive, taking the total number within the French champions’ squad to six.

PSG confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday evening.

The capital club have been given a delayed start to their Ligue 1 campaign because of their run to the Champions League final last month, and will begin their domestic campaign against Lens on September 10th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.