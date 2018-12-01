It’s December and the city postal service will be under stress but even so, the Oireachtas committee’s letter of invitation to John Delaney and other guys at the FAI probably reached the association’s headquarters on Friday morning. It should give them a chuckle.

The committee for Transport, Tourism and Sport has invited the lads in to talk about issues such as Mr Delaney’s salary, the exorbitant contract and expensive buy-out of former manager Martin O’Neill and to also maybe chew the fat about the state of the League of Ireland.