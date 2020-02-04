DCU qualify for their first ever Collingwood Cup decider

Both of last year’s finalists went out of the competition at Trinity College on Tuesday

DCU will now take on University of Ulster in Wednesday’s final at Dalymount Park. Photograph: Inpho

DCU will now take on University of Ulster in Wednesday’s final at Dalymount Park. Photograph: Inpho

 

Dublin City University qualified for their first ever Collingwood Cup decider on Tuesday as both of last year’s finalists went out of the competition at Trinity College in Dublin.

After eliminating UCD on penalties on Monday afternoon, a DCU side coached by Declan Roche and Johnny McDonnell put five past a University of Limerick side that contained several players with League of Ireland experience.

Galway United underage player Oleg Vysochen gave Limerick the lead after half an hour but the Dubliners had their noses in front by the break thanks to two goals from Jack O’Connor - the first a free from just outside the area and the second a close range finish after a well worked short corner.

As Limerick chased an equaliser in the second half, they were almost gifted one by DCU defender Eric Whelan. But his misdirected clearance was well saved by goalkeeper Imrich Toth, and in the closing stages Roche’s side pushed on to wrap up the win with two goals from Sean Cronin and one from David Mugalu.

DCU will now take on University of Ulster in Wednesday’s final at Dalymount Park (kick-off 5pm) with the northerners beating defending champions University College Cork 2-1 in the other semi-final.

Nathan Best gave UU the lead less than two minutes in before Matt McKevitt levelled things up again on the quarter hour. Niall McGinley then grabbed a second half winner for his side from a corner and though UCC pressed hard for the goal they needed late on - in what was an exciting contest - they couldn’t quite save themselves in the end.

It will be UU’s first final since they last won the competition back in 2008.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.