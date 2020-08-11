David Silva set to join Lazio after leaving Man City

The 34-year-old is confident that he has at least another five years left at the top

Fabrizio Romano

David Silva waves at the camera after Manchester City’s Champions League win over Real Madrid. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

David Silva is joining Lazio on a three-year deal after leaving Manchester City. The Spanish playmaker is moving on from the Etihad Stadium this summer after 10 years and has decided to play in Serie A for the first time in his career.

The 34-year-old is confident that he has at least another five years left at the top – injuries permitting – and Lazio have given him the long-term security he desired when leaving City.

David Silva has already played his last Premier League game for City but may yet feature as Pep Guardiola’s side continue their quest to win the Champions League, with the quarter-final against Lyon on Saturday.

Last month the playmaker posted an emotional message thanking City fans for their support during his time at the club. “They have shown me so much respect – and respect is the most important thing for me,” he said.

“They have shown me and my family respect wherever we go and then on the pitch too. I am very grateful for all of this. I just want to say thank you to all the supporters, to the club, to the workers here at the club because they have made my life much easier and I am grateful for that. I will be Blue – Blue forever.”

Lazio, who have just finished fourth in Serie A to qualify for the Champions League next season, are confident of renewing the contract of their star striker Ciro Immobili and are in advanced talks to sign Vedat Muriqi from Fenerbahce for €16m (£14.4m). – Guardian

