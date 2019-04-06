Daryl Horgan double settles Edinburgh derby in Hibernian’s favour

Republic of Ireland international secures first victory at Tynecastle since 2013

Daryl Horgan scored both goals as Hibernian beats Hearts in the Edinburgh derby for the first time since 2013. Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Daryl Horgan scored both goals as Hibernian beats Hearts in the Edinburgh derby for the first time since 2013. Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

 

Hearts 1 Hibernian 2

Republic of Ireland international Daryl Horgan emerged as the hero with a goal either side of half-time as Hibernian staged a come-from-behind 2-1 win over near-neighbours Hearts to claim their first victory at Tynecastle since 2013.

The result allowed the visitors to leapfrog Hearts into fifth in the Premiership standings, two points clear of the Jambos.

An enthralling contest, however, was sadly marred by the sight of numerous pyrotechnics, while a coconut was also thrown on to the pitch.

Hearts will rue a host of missed chances, including Olly Lee striking the woodwork in the first half and Arnaud Djoum spurning two golden opportunities.

That will be of no concern to Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom who, fresh from claiming Premiership manager of the month for March, has collected 20 league points from a possible 24 since succeeding Neil Lennon.

Prior to Peter Haring’s 25th-minute opener, Hearts should have taken the lead eight minutes earlier when Lee rattled the post with a free-kick from the edge of the box.

Jake Mulraney then forced a sharp low save from Ofir Marciano, before Djoum fizzed an effort over the bar after meeting a Lee delivery.

Hearts deservedly grabbed the lead their early dominance merited when Haring out-jumped a flat-footed Mark Milligan to meet a Lee corner and power a point-blank header beyond the helpless Marciano.

But with the home fans still celebrating, Hibs levelled within two minutes.

Excellent work from Marc McNulty saw the Scotland international burst down the left flank and show fine awareness to tee up Horgan at the far post to slot home the equaliser.

Hearts felt they should have had a spot-kick on the stroke of half-time when Stephane Omeonga appeared to have kicked John Souttar in the penalty area, but referee Willie Collum was unmoved by the defender’s pleas.

Ten minutes after the break Hibs completed their turnaround, with Horgan collecting a Stevie Mallan pass and unleashing a superb low drive beyond Zdenek Zlamal from the edge of the box for his eighth goal of the season.

Hearts pushed forward in search of their own equaliser, with Djoum blasting wastefully over the crossbar after being left unmarked to a deep cross from Bobby Burns.

A superb point-blank save from Zlamal was required to deny McNulty in injury-time after a swift counterattack but it was not to prove costly for Hibs.

The game was marred on occasion, though, by the moronic behaviour of a minority of individuals.

Kick-off had to be slightly delayed by Collum after a pyrotechnic was thrown from the Hearts supporters in the Wheatfield Stand.

Further smoke bombs were set off by both sets of fans after the first two goals, while a coconut appeared to be thrown from the away section prior to half-time.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.