Cristiano Ronaldo’s appeal against five-match ban fails

Forward will miss second leg of Supercopa and four La Liga games after pushing referee
Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as he is shown a red card during the Supercopa final first-leg match against Barcelona at the Nou Camp. Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed in his bid to overturn his five-match ban for pushing a referee during Real Madrid’s Supercup first-leg win over Barcelona.

The Portugal forward, who had scored in the 3-1 victory, reacted badly after being shown a second yellow for diving by match official Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, shoving the Spaniard in the back.

A Spanish football federation (RFEF) committee has now dismissed an appeal, meaning Ronaldo will miss Wednesday evening’s Supercopa return leg against Barca and upcoming La Liga games against Deportivo La Coruna, Valenica, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Ronaldo was found guilty of ‘Violation of article 96 of the Disciplinary Code’, which relates to using “mild force” against the officials, including grabbing, pushing or shaking. He has also been fined €3,805, with Real fined €1,750 euros.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane believes the ban is disproportionate, telling the club’s official website on Tuesday: “I am and we are very upset. I’m not going to get involved with the referees but, after what happened, to think that he’ll not play for five games makes you think that something isn’t right. It’s too long for him.

“I have been very clear in my response. What happened, happened, but when you look at the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has got five matches, you have to admit that it is a lot.”

