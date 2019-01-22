Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to pay €19m fine to settle tax fraud case

Ronaldo smiled but said nothing as he walked past journalists into court in Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after appearing in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid. Photo: Susana Vera/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after appearing in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid. Photo: Susana Vera/Reuters

 

The Juventus and Portugal footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, has accepted a fine and suspended jail term for tax fraud in Spain, signing a deal to settle a case which will cost him a total of €18.8m.

The 33-year-old is unlikely to serve any time in jail as the sentence was expected to be within a two-year threshold that can be served on probation as a first offence under Spanish law.

Ronaldo smiled but said nothing as he walked past journalists into court in Madrid, hand in hand with his Spanish fiancee, Georgina Rodriguez.

Under Spanish law, as a first offender can serve anything less than a two-year sentence under probation, Ronaldo would not have to go to jail.

The court appearance is expected to be short. Court officials say the player would only have to confirm that he accepted the deal.

Earlier, Ronaldo’s former teammate at Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso, walked in to face own case of tax fraud with his hands deep in his suit pockets. “Yes, all good,” was his only response to journalists’ questions.

Ronaldo was forced to enter the courtroom through the front door after his request for special security measures to avoid the spotlight was denied on Monday.

In 2017, Ronaldo denied the accusation that he knowingly used a business structure to hide income that his image rights generated in Spain between 2011 and 2014.

After reaching the deal, he paid a fine of €5.7m, plus interest of about €1m, in July 2018, the prosecutor’s office said last week.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.