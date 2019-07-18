Cotter tells Cork to focus on Progrès, not Rangers

Cork City have an uphill task on their hands going into the second leg of their Europa League first round qualifying round tie with Progrès Niederkorn.

A surprising 2-0 victory for the side from Luxembourg last week at Turner’s Cross puts them in a strong position.

Cork have it all to do, with the possibility of a glamour tie against Glasgow Rangers awaiting should City somehow manage to overturn the deficit.

City interim head coach John Cotter has outlined the first goal will be vital in Thursday night’s second-leg clash at the Stade Municipal de la Ville de Differdange. He also has stressed the point that they cannot become sidetracked by the prospect any potential clash with the Steven Gerrard-managed Rangers side.

“Look we just have to go out and concentrate,” Cotter said. “If we start thinking about that before Thursday, that is when you get caught again.

“So we just have to go out Thursday and be positive. Start the game well and defend well, try to keep a clean sheet.

“Go and see where that takes us. That is all we will be doing, no concentration on anything else. Our full focus is on Thursday night and that is the way we have to approach it.”

Cork City (possible XI): McNulty: McCarthy, Casey, McLoughlin: Horgan, McCormack, Morrissey, D O’Connor, Hurley: Courstrain, Sheppard.