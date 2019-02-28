It’s as you were at the top of the Premier League table, after both Liverpool and Manchester City picked up three points at home last night. Leaders Liverpool maintained their one-point advantage at the top with a 5-0 thrashing of a tame Watford side at Anfield, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk both scoring twice. Pep Guardiola’s side however kept up the pressure with a 1-0 win over West Ham, thanks to a second-half Sergio Aguero penalty. Elsewhere Manchester United defied a string of injuries to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park, Romelu Lukaku back in the goals with a first-half brace. It was United’s eighth-consecutive away victory under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - a club record. With their title challenge fading at Burnley last weekend Tottenham Hotspur are now being dragged into a battle for a place in the top four - they were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Blues manager Maurizio Sarri dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga after his side’s now infamous League Cup final defeat to Man City. Meanwhile Arsenal were comfortable 5-1 winners over Bournemouth at the Emirates and Southampton moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Fulham, who are 10 points adrift from safety.

In today’s rugby statistics column John O’Sullivan has handed top marks to Wales on his Six Nations half-term report card, and has suggested the Championship leaders have benefited from their sequence of fixtures in this year’s tournament. He writes: “Gatland made wholesale changes for the game against Italy, resting a host of frontline players, allowing him to work on a couple of fronts with one eye on the England game. . . In a World Cup year all six head coaches are juggling the twin focus of being competitive in the Six Nations and working through a long list of players who might make the 31-man squads for Japan.”