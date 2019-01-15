Chelsea face Uefa investigation into alleged racist chanting

The minimum sanction the club could face includes a partial ground closure

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck condemned the actions of “a few mindless individuals at some of our recent matches”. Photograph: Reuters

Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea following allegations of racist chanting at a Europa League match in Hungary.

It was claimed that Chelsea supporters used anti-Semitic language in a derogatory chant about Tottenham during the 2-2 draw against Vidi last month.

Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body will deal with the case at its next meeting on February 28th.

If Chelsea are found guilty, the minimum sanction the club could face includes a partial ground closure.

The reported incident in Budapest on December 13th came just days after Chelsea and police launched investigations into alleged racist abuse directed towards Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck condemned the actions of “a few mindless individuals at some of our recent matches”, and added he “will not rest until we have eliminated all forms of discrimination from our club”.

Chelsea have since launched a campaign to raise awareness and educate about anti-Semitism in football.

The Blues have been drawn against Malmo in the next stage of the Europa League, with the two-legged tie to be played on February 14th and February 21st.

